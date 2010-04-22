Thursday, April 22, 2010
Fire destroys barn in Town of Hammond
United Fire and Rescue was called to a barn fire at the Joni and Charles VanDusartz property in the Town of Hammond about 10:15 a.m. April 13. The barn was largely destroyed by the fire, which apparently was started by lightning.
Some personal property was destroyed by the fire but there were no animals injured. The family has horses which were out to pasture and a calf was freed from a pen before it was injured.
United Fire and Rescue personnel were aided by the Roberts-Warren Fire Department and a water tanker from the New Richmond Fire Department.
“3 Day Walk” team formed
Brooke Campbell, left, and Linda Sturtevant, are members of the “Uff Da Crew” 3 Day Walk team.
When Mark Sturtevant and his daughter Karlyn did the American Cancer Society Susan G. Komen 3-Day Walk for the Cure two and a half years ago, they did it to raise money for the fight against breast cancer and for the challenge of a 60-mile walk.
When Mark’s wife Linda was diagnosed with breast cancer in the summer 2008, the event became much more personal.
This year Mark and Linda joined Brooke Campbell - who’s family has also been affected by breast cancer - to form the “Uff Da Crew,” which will be walking the Susan G. Komen 3-Day Walk for the Cure this August.
Net profits from the event will be invested in breast cancer research and community. Each participant in the walk is responsible for raising a minimum of $2,300 in donations and pledges.
Toward that end, the “Uff Da Crew” will be hosting a homemade spaghetti and meatballs dinner at the newly remodeled Lion’s Den in Woodville on Saturday, April 24 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. In addition to the full menu, the group will be selling handmade breast cancer awareness jewelry and hand-painted glassware. In May the group will be holding a garage sale on Friday during Syttende Mai. All proceeds from both events will go toward the Susan G. Komen 3-Day Walk for the Cure.
Another way to contribute to the cause is to visit the website of any of the three individuals to make a pledge. The websites are: http://www.the3day.org/goto/Booke.Campbell; http://www.the3day.org/goto/Linda.Sturtevant; or http://www.the3day.org/goto/Mark.Sturtevant.
Since her diagnosis, Linda has gone through surgery, chemotherapy and radiation treatments.
“I had no family history of breast cancer, so the diagnosis was a complete surprise,” Linda said. “Everything is good for me now, but it brings home how breast cancer touches nearly every family in some way.”
Board approves BAMC branch clinic
The Baldwin Village Board at their regular monthly meeting on Wednesday, April 14 discussed two important health care initiatives and approved one.
The Board gave its approval to Baldwin Area Medical Center to establish a branch clinic in Roberts. The Village Board must approve any expenditures over $100,000 in return for the village issuing bonds for past hospital expansion projects.
The second project is an addition/remodel at Baldwin Care Center. The facility plan hasn’t been finalized but the village board passed a motion giving the BCC board the authority to continue investigating options for upgrading the facility.
Alison Page, CEO of Baldwin Area Medical Center told the village board that the intent of BAMC is to open a basic clinic in Roberts in 2,500 square feet in a strip mall. “We think a medical clinic would fit very well,” she noted. She said BAMC has a physician interested in the position.
“This is something we feel we must do to maintain market share,” Page told the board. “We are excited about the fact that we have a physician interested in being there.” It is anticipated that there would be three support staff working with the physician.
In supplemental material handed out at the meeting, Page noted that “Western Wisconsin is the fastest growing area in the state. Roberts is growing rapidly (22% growth in population from 2004-09). Roberts is on the western edge of BAMC’s primary service area. … A feasibility study has been completed that support the opening of a clinic in the Roberts community. Financial analysis projects a positive cash flow in year two of operation and production of positive cumulative net income in year five.
The village board passed a motion that approved the expenditure of the funds that will allow the capital expenditure to open the branch clinic.
Baldwin Care Center
Eileen LaFavor, administrator of Baldwin Care Center, which is owned by the Village of Baldwin, told the board the original facility was built in 1971. Birch Street Apartments were added to the building in 1984 and additional apartments were built in 1993. Currently, BCC has 55 nursing home beds and 21 apartments.
Recently, the Baldwin Care Center board decided to complete a master facility plan including feasibility study and engineering study.
During a “visioning” session board members talked as a group about what they wanted for the facility in an effort to begin the process. They also toured other area facilities.
A company called Community Living Solutions, that specializes in long-term care solutions, was hired and did a market analysis. With the information gathered the board determined that one and two bedroom independent housing was needed and that there is an excess of skilled nursing home beds.
Two options were developed as a result. The first option is for replacement of Baldwin Care Center with an addition on the south side of the building of 55 new nursing beds and remodeling the existing nursing home space for assisted living.
Option B is to build new independent living congregate housing and build new nursing home rooms and remodel existing nursing home space.
Option A is the most financially feasible, LaFavor said. Various financing options have been investigated. There is also a state program for funding but the time frame for that is limited.
LaFavor asked whether the village board is supportive of continuing the process. “I think it makes a lot of sense,” replied Village President Don McGee. A motion directing the Baldwin Care Center to continue the process was made and passed.
New school board members take oath of office
Newly elected Baldwin-Woodville board of education members Deb Rasmussen and Brian Bedford were sworn in at the board’s regular meeting Monday night. They replace Mike Bonadarenko and John Hinz, who both declined to seek re-election. Rasmussen has served prior terms, including time as president of the board. Rasmussen and Bedford begin their terms on April 26.
Superintendent Rusty Helland presented certificates of appreciation to the out-going board members and thanked them for their years of service. Hinz has served six years and Bondarenko has a combined total of 17 years of service to the district.
During the open forum, district resident Robert Jones explained his request that his son be awarded a diploma from Baldwin-Woodville. His son withdrew from BW and finished his high school equivalency at WITC, fulfilling the requirements with excellent grades, according to Jones. Now, his son wants to join the military service. His lack of a high school diploma puts him on the waiting list for the military and eliminates any signing bonus. “If we’d known this would happen, we wouldn’t have taken him out of school,” said Jones. He added that BW guidance counselor Robin Pagel has written a letter of support for his son’s request.
“We have checked with the Wisconsin Association of School Boards on this,” responded Supt. Helland, “state statute says high school diplomas are not awarded for equivalency programs.” The district used to have a policy allowing the board to decide on a case by case basis, but that is no longer valid.
“Unfortunately state law does not allow us to do anything here,” commented Board President Jeff Campbell.
After further discussion, Supt. Helland said he would contact the WASB again to inquire about any alternatives for the student.
Third grade teacher Megan Redmond and her team of fourth graders presented a skit to the board. Redmond is the director of Destination Imagination for the district, which is a national problem solving competition. The skit was entered in the competition this year. She explained that the district has five teams each year and this year the fifth grade team placed fourth at state.
High School Media Specialist Jim Perkins reported to the board that he recently led a committee which worked to update the BW Information and Technology Plan. “The state requires that the plan be renewed every three years,” said Perkins. “Many grants are contingent upon an approved plan,” he added. The committee surveyed the community and school staff for suggestions on improving the plan, and they had good response, he said.
“Are we using the technology we currently have to the fullest?” asked Hinz.
Perkins responded that the technology is widely used, and there is always room for improved access and usage.
A motion to approve the nursing services contract between the district and Baldwin Area Medical Center passed. The new contract for $67,805.28 is a 5.2 percent increase over last year. “This has been and continues to be an excellent example of a school/community partnership,” commented Bondarenko.
From the Exchanges
Interesting items from
surrounding communities
HUDSON STAR OBSERVER: A recount began Wednesday morning to determine the winner of the race for the Hudson Board of Education. The recount was requested by incumbent board candidate Cindy Crimmins who lost to Patricia German by three votes. In the election held Tuesday, April 6, two of four candidates were elected. The final vote totals were Mark Kaisersatt - 960; Pat German - 929; Cindy Crimmins - 926; Jim Bartlein - 920. In a petition filed with the school district before the 5 p.m. Monday deadline, Crimmins alleges that she “believes that a mistake has been committed in one of the wards or municipalities in the counting…” or “…that errors could have been made in the counting…” The district includes votes form the city of Hudson, village of North Hudson and towns of Hudson, Troy and St. Joseph. Because of the small margin of victory, by state statute, challenger Crimmins will not be required to pay for the recount. In an even closer race in the Town of St. Joseph, challenger Kevin Adkins was declared the winner over incumbent Dan Gavin by the flip of a coin Wednesday, the morning after the election. The race ended in a 226-226 tie. After the official canvass, the tie still stood. At the coin flip, Lloyd Dahlke represented Adkins and Donna Rosentreter represented Gavin. The two were called heads or tails. Dahlke called “heads; Rosentreter called “tails.” The coin was tossed by town clerk/treasurer Marie Schmit. The coin came up heads which was verified by Dahlke, Rosentreter, Schmit and Jim Traeger. Adkins was then determined to be the successful candidate for the First Supervisor position. Gavin chose not to request a recount.
THE SUN (OSCEOLA): There is a campaign under way to honor the late Harvey Stower and his wife, Marilyn, by renaming the Amery to Dresser Trail the Stower Seven Lakes Trail. Stower, who died of a heart attack in late September of last year, served both as a state representative and a mayor of Amery. He and Marilyn, a nurse who preceded him in death, were beloved by many people for their community work and promotion.
PIERCE COUNTY HEARLD (ELLSWORTH): Lucas Danielson is spending the next six-plus years in prison for possession of child pornography and auto theft. After his release the 20-year-old Spring Valley native will spend the next 14 years on combined extended supervision/probation as a result of pleading guilty to second-degree sexual assault of a child Friday in Pierce County Circuit Court. According the criminal complaint in the sexual assault case, the victim was a patient in an area hospital last August when, during her stay she confided in hospital staff that she was having sexual relations with an unidentified male age 17-24. Spring Valley police targeted Danielson, as he was a registered sex offender and lived near the victim. Their suspicion was confirmed when the victim confided in a relative a week later.