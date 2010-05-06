Liz Doornink named World Dairy Expo’s Dairy Woman of the Year

Local dairy farmer Liz Doornink has been named the World Dairy Expo’s Dairy Woman of the Year Award for 2010. The actual award ceremony will be held September 29 at the 2010 World Dairy Expo Dinner with the Stars at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison.
Doornink was nominated for the award by a fellow producer. A nominating/voting group makes the final decision on the award based on what a nominee has accomplished in the dairy industry.
“Most of the application focused on how I educate consumers about who farmers are, how we farm and why we chose to farm,” noted Doornink. “It mentioned the numerous tours I have given, the activity books I helped design, my affiliation with AFACT (www.itisafact.org) and other ways I have helped the youth in and around our community.
“I have spoken about our need to tell our story nationwide and in Europe,” she continued. “I have given many interviews for the media as well as worked with Wisconsin Milk Marketing Board to create videos that are used on television and given to schools throughout the state to help educate about our industry.”
The application also noted Doornink is a leader in the industry, taking the initiative to help producers continue to utilize safe and proven technology.
“I have most recently started a consulting firm called “Legacy of Excellence Consulting, LLC,” which provides people involved in production agriculture the tools needed to assure their business can continue,” Doornink said. “This includes, but is not limited to, employee relations, documents, personality styles training, communication, public relations, use of social media, environmental management systems and animal care protocols and training.”
The World Dairy Expo is a five day event showcasing the finest in dairy genetics and the newest technologies available to the dairy industy. The 2010 Expo will be held September 28 through October 2. More information is available on the website www.world-dairy-expo.com.
Town of Baldwin to build new town hall
Breaking ground Monday morning for a new town hall for the Town of Baldwin were present and former officials of the town as well as contractors. On hand for the ground breaking Cheryl Puppe, Town Treasurer; Reuben Doornink, former Treasurer; Dave Paulson of Auth Consulting and Associates; Joe Hurtgen, Town Chairman; Jim Dobrzynski, of West Central Buildings, Inc.; Ellen Hurtgen, a member of the Town’s Planning Commission; Dave Niccum, of the Planning Commission; Barb Zimmerman, Supervisor and member of the Planning Commission; Gerry Strobush, member of the Planning Commission, Dennis Gunderson, Planning Commission member, Don Johnson, Supervisor; and Ken Klanderman, former Town Clerk.
Reach for the Stars fundraiser tops $28,000
The Family Resource Center St. Croix Valley’s fifth annual fundraiser, Reach for the Stars “Under the Bella Luna,” brought in over $28,000 to help provide free parent education and support for local families in Pierce, St. Croix, and Polk Counties.
Held the evening of Sunday, April 25 at Kilkarney Hills Golf Club in River Falls, Reach for the Stars “Under the Bella Luna” was organized with an Italian theme and featured an Italian sit-down dinner; raffles, live, silent, and dessert auctions; music; and stories from parents who participate in our programs. Over 230 people attended.
“I believe children are the products of their environment,” said parent Tatiana Volin of Hudson, who receives monthly FRCSCV home visits. She spoke at Reach for the Stars about why she values the FRCSCV’s parent education programs. She added that the FRCSCV had helped her with her parenting challenges when no other resource could.
Teen parent Brenna Delaney of New Richmond also shared her story as a speaker at the event.
“We couldn’t be more pleased with Reach for the Stars this year,” said Patty Draxler, FRCSCV’s Executive Director. “We are grateful to all the people who made this possible—our business sponsors, our attendees, our board, and our staff were all instrumental to this year’s success.”
All funds raised at Reach for the Stars support the FRCSCV’s mission to strengthen children, families, and communities by offering education, resources, and support.
The FRCSCV offers free hospital visits, Baby and Me classes, Play and Learn groups, screenings, a teen parent program, and a resource referral network available to any family with children from birth to age six in Pierce, St. Croix, and Polk Counties.
For more information about the Center’s programs and services, or to learn more about donating or volunteering, contact the Family Resource Center at 715-684-4440, www.frcscv.org, or info@frcscv.org.
News from the Exchanges
Interesting items from
surrounding communities
SUN-ARGUS (SPRING VALLEY): Thanks to the curious nature of Josh Schlosser who just happens to climb rocks and adventure into caves, the long lost brass plaque of Elmwood’s American Legion Post 207 has been returned to its rightful home. The plaque once hung proudly on the outside of Elmwood’s Auditorium, which is also the headquarters of the American Legion. Many years ago (no one is sure exactly when) the plaque was stolen from the building. Fearing it had been sold to some scrap yard, the Legion members give up all hope of ever finding it. Enter Josh Schlosser, teenage son of Rusty and Laurie Schlosser of rural Spring Valley. The story goes that Josh was exploring in their woods one day when he climbed into an old cave and he saw the plaque lying on the ground. At first he feared it might be a grave marker of some kind so Josh asked his dad to come over and take a look. Rusty needed a ladder to reach the cave’s entrance and upon further investigation he was just shocked when he brought it out into the daylight and discovered what it really was. Rusty knew of the missing plaque from Legion member Merlin Place. Josh and his brother Corey carried the not so shiny plaque into the April 13 Legion meeting. After they unveiled their surprise total silence fell in the room, then a gasp or two, and a huge round of applause for the young spelunkers.
HUDSON STAR~OBSERVER: Two men were charged in St. Croix County Court Thursday afternoon for a machete attack in the home of a Hudson couple Tuesday night. Charged were Shane M. Johnson, 24, of Roberts, and Andrew A. Watson, 24, of Hudson. According to Hudson Police Department Chief Marty Jensen, officers were called to the home at 1920 Brookstone Circle just after midnight Tuesday night. The residents, a 25-year-old woman and her 24-year-old boyfriend, had been attacked with a machete by two males who broke into their home. One of the attackers was allegedly an ex-boyfriend of the female victim.
RIVER FALLS JOURNAL: St. Croix County Sheriff deputies arrested a Town of Kinnickinnic man at his home last Thursday afternoon for a holdup at a Great Clips hair salon in Hastings, Minn. Guy Weeks, 49, was taken to county jail in Hudson. He later waived extradition rights and was moved to Dakota County Jail in Minnesota. Weeks, who has worked at UW-River Falls since 2006 as a facilities maintenance specialist, was charged with a felony for attempted aggravated robbery. He allegedly called in sick for his job last Thursday. According to authorities, Weeks walked into Great Clips about 12:30 p.m. asked for money and appeared to be holding a gun inside his pocket. The on-duty manager said her shop had no cash to give out. She told a hair stylist to call police. Soon after, nearby Kennedy Elementary School took precautions by going into emergency lockdown - doors locked shades pulled and lights turned off. Apparently panicking, Weeks fled Great Clips without taking money. Hastings police were setting up a secure perimeter. A UPS driver saw Weeks run to a black Ford pickup and got his license plate number that was traced to a town of Kinnickinnic address.