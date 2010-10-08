Jennings is a National Merit Scholarship semifinalist

Ross Jennings, center, son of Kathryn and Tad Jennings, has been named a semifinalist in the National Merit Scholarship Program [NMSP] by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation [NMSC]. He is pictured B-W High School Principal Eric Russell and his mother.
Ross Jennings, son of Kathryn and Tad Jennings, has been named a semifinalist in the National Merit Scholarship Program [NMSP] by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation [NMSC].
Forrester Smith was named a Commended Student in the NMSP. He is the son of Charles and Jennifer Smith.
Approximately 16,000 semifinalists in the National Merit Scholarship Program were announced in September. These academically talented high school seniors have an opportunity to continue in the competition for 8.400 National Merit Scholarships, worth more than $36 million, that will be offered in the spring. To be considered for a Merit Scholarship award, semifinalists must fulfill several requirements to advance to the finalist level of competition. About 90% of the semifinalists are expected to attain finalist standing and approximately half the finalists will win a National Merit Scholarship, earning the Merit Scholar title.
NMSC is a not-for-profit organization that operates without government assistance and was established in 1955 specifically to conduct the annual NMSP. Scholarships are underwritten by NMSC with its own funds and by approximately 450 business organizations and higher education institutions that share NMSC’s goals of honoring the nation’s scholastic champions and encouraging the pursuit of academic excellence.
Smith is one of about 34,000 Commended Students throughout the nation being recognized for their exceptional academic promise. Although they will not continue in the 2011 competition for National Merit Scholarships, Commended Students placed among the top five percent of more than 1.5 million students who entered the 2011 competition by taking the 2009 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Test (PSAT/NMSQT).
“Recognition of high-achieving students is essential to advancing educational excellence in our nation,” commented a spokesperson for NMSC. “As demonstrated by their outstanding performance in our highly competitive program, the young men and women named Commended Students represent some of the most academically talented students in our country. We sincerely hope this recognition will enhance their educational opportunities and encourage them in their pursuit of academic success.”
B-W students score well on AP exams
Baldwin-Woodville High School and the College Board are pleased to recognize the following students who have earned AP Scholar Awards on the basis of their outstanding performance on the 2010 Advanced Placement exams.
Edward Rumpel, son of Jim and Mary Rumpel of Baldwin, was named an AP Scholar with Distinction. To do so, he had to earn a score of at least 3.5 out of 5 on all AP exams taken, and scores of 3 or higher on five or more exams. Ed is currently attending the University of St. Thomas where he is majoring in electrical engineering.
Kory Hines, son of Keith and Beckie Hines of Baldwin, and Tanis Klingler, daughter of Marvin and Lise Klingler of Baldwin, were named AP Scholars with Honor by earning an average score of at least 3.25 out of 5 on all AP exams taken, and scores of 3 or higher on four or more exams.
Three students qualified for the AP Scholar Award by completing three or more AP exams with scores of 3 or higher. The AP Scholars are Blaine Hardy, son of William and Pam Hardy of Baldwin, Josh Moor, son of Jesse and Ann Moor of Wilson, and Ross Jennings, son of Tad and Kate Jennings of Baldwin.
Forty-three Baldwin-Woodville High School students took 78 AP exams in 2010. B-W offers AP Calculus, AP English Literature and Composition, AP U.S. and European History, AP Physics, and AP Chemistry classes.
CROP Walk is Sunday, October 10
The 20th annual CROP Walk in Baldwin will be held Sunday, October 10 starting from the First Reformed Church in Baldwin. Pictured above are 2010 CROP Hunger Walk Grand Marshals Dale and Gloria Fern, at left, who have been involved in every CROP Walk held in Baldwin, most years as co-chairpersons. Also in the picture are Steve Perry and Roseanne Nietz who haver served as co-treasurers for every walk.
The CROP Walk on October 10 will start at 2:00 p.m. Registration will begin at 1:15. Everyone is invited to join and walk together to take a stand against hunger in our world. CROP Walk raises awareness and fund for international relief and development as well as local hunger-fighting. The CROP Walk will be held rain or shine.
For more information contact Gerard or Sheryl Buechter, 715-684-2997.
Chamber offers coupon books
Baldwin-Woodville Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau coupons books are now available. Get yours for $5.00 and save over $1,700!
Inside you'll find valuable coupons for: Nilssen's SuperValu, Verizon Wireless, Lindus Construction, Suzanne Wynveen Photography, Prestige Lawn and Landscape, Bar-B-Q UniverCity, Larson Allen, Boldt's Plumbing and Heating, Designs for You by Erika, BTI, Midwest Dental, Family Resource Center, Soderberg Eye Care Center, Lynn's Custom Creations, Fennern Jewelers, Anderson Ford, Keller Williams - Tracy Carlson, Liquor Haus, The Hazelnut Tree, LLC, Bobtown Pet Clinic, Hammond Golf Club, First Bank of Baldwin, Shafer Financial Services, SC, and Value Implement.
Coupon books are available at the following locations: Anderson Ford, Baldwin Telecom, Inc., Bar-B-Q UniverCity, Boldt’s Plumbing & Heating, Comprehensive Communications, Designs For You by Erika, Family Resource Center St. Croix Valley, Fennern Jewelers, First Bank of Baldwin, The Hazelnut Tree, LarsonAllen LLP, Liquor Haus, Midwest Dental, Nilssen’s SuperValu, Shafer Financial Services, Suzanne Wynveen Photography.
News from the Exchanges
Interesting items from
surrounding communities
THE SUN (OSCEOLA): Conway Mackenzie, Inc., of Canton, Mich., the company that has taken over management of the Osceola-based, injection-molding manufacturer UFE Inc., notified Osceola Village President Kathy Demulling through a letter September 16 that UFE intended to institute a series of layoffs at its facility located at Osceola. The layoffs began September 16. According to Steven R. Wybo, a managing director with Conway Mackenzie, “15 positions in the molding department, approximately 20 percent at the plant, were eliminated due to a slowing of sales related to the products produced in that department.” The letter further stated, “…that anticipated schedule for additional layoffs, if any, is unknown at this time…” It also stated, “…The layoffs are permanent. No bumping rights exist.” Wybo reiterated comments published in The Sun September 1, when he said, “Our number one priority is to maximize (the company’s) value to its creditors, employees, customers, and suppliers.” UFE, Inc., in addition to Osceola, has other operations in El Paso, Texas, Monterrey, Mexico and a tooling plant in Singapore. Company owned plants in Stillwater, Minn., Dresser, and River Falls were consolidated in Osceola last year. The company makes custom injection molded and thermoplastic products for the medical industry, among others.
HUDSON STAR~OBSERVER: The heavy rain last week appears to have spoiled the plans of a Minneapolis man and landed him in jail. Jason Allen Dupre, 39, has been held in St. Croix County Jail since last Thursday following his arrest on charges of felony burglary and damage to property. He is accused of stealing scrap metal off the scoreboard at the St. Croix Meadows Dog Track. According to Hudson Police Det. Sgt. Eric Atkinson, sometime in the early hours of the morning of September 23, Dupre drove onto the rear of the property unnoticed by security on duty and stripped metal conduit, copper tubing and aluminum from the scoreboard. But when he attempted to drive off, his pickup truck became deeply mired in the mud. He was spotted by a security guard as he walked past a building at the south end of the property. The guard stopped Dupre and asked what he was doing. He told the guard that his truck was stuck and he was going to get help. The guard called police, who arrested Dupre on the scene. He did not attempt to leave. According to the security supervisor at the track some friends of Dupre showed up around the same time and told police he had called them to help him get his vehicle out of a ditch. They did not know anything about the alleged theft.
NEW RICHMOND NEWS: The Washburn County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the death of a 52-year-old woman found floating in Shell Lake September 22. According to a news release issued by Sheriff Terry Dryden, a fisherman discovered the body when he was landing at Shell Lake Boating Landing. Washburn County Sheriff’s Department Deputies responded to the scene along with the Shell Lake Police Department and found Kim Leverty of New Richmond lying face up in the water by the dock at the Shell Lake Boating Landing. Washburn County Coroner Karen Baker pronounced Leverty dead at the scene. She is being transported for an autopsy to the Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire. Neither the Shell Lake Police Department nor the Washburn County Sheriff’s Department believes foul play was involved, however, the autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death. This case remains under investigation by the Shell Lake Police Department and the Washburn County Sheriff’s Department. Kim Ellen Levety (Christopherson), 52, was born on December 10, 1957, in New Richmond. She was graduate of Glenwood City High School in 1976.
BURNETT COUNTY SENTINEL: A 43-year-old Siren man is dead following a shooting incident which started in Siren last Sunday morning. According to Burnett County Sheriff Dean Riland, Michael Ritchie, was armed with a 12-gauge shotgun. After shooting several vehicles, Ritchie left the scene. Witnesses were able to provide police with a vehicle description and a license plate number. Sheriff’s deputy Ryan Bybee observed the vehicle northbound on Highway 35 near County Road D and initiated a traffic stop. Upon stopping, Ritchie got out of his vehicle and fired on Bybee striking him in the left hand and lower arm with pellets from his shotgun. Bybee returned fire, striking Ritchie. Ritchie was then transported by ambulance to the Burnett County Airfield in Siren where he was to be airlifted to a Twin Cities hospital for his injuries. However, he was pronounced dead before the arrival of a medical helicopter. An autopsy was conducted on September 27 and preliminary autopsy results are expected to be released within the next 10 days, and toxicology results within three weeks. No motive for the shooting has been issued.