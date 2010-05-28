June Bug Days June 10-13

WOW! What a creation. The June Bug Jammer. Pictured is the new advertising vehicle of Baldwin June Bug Days. Now, before we get carried away - a little background information. Ronald Husby, in an effort to clean up around his property, spoke to Randy Myer about a camper he had on his property that he was looking to get rid of. Randy, in a fun sort of way, joked about it at last year’s wrap up meeting after June Bug Days - "Hey, we could drive it thru the parades."
The June Bug committee agreed it would be fun, but must be refurbished at no cost to the event. Randy and Jake, his son, went out with fellow committee member Rick Coltrain to investigate further. They installed a new battery, got it started, and brought it back to Value Implement. It sat there until this spring. The next stop of the Jammer was to Dan's Auto. The shop performed a tune up, fully donated. Next up, Wynveen Auto.
Randy and Rick gave Jeff full authority to do whatever he could create. As you can see - he did an awesome job. Amazing really. Again at no cost to the event.
So what will it be used for? It will be used to advertise the event - anything to keep everyone talking about our town celebration. It will be driven through the local parades for this purpose as well. Randy is looking forward to going through Roberts next month. During the event it will be a meeting place for the committee, a drop off point for all information as needed.
A couple big THANK YOUs need to go out to the following people: Ronald Husby for the Jammer - one man’s castoff is another man’s treasure! Dans Auto - making it run the way it should. Wynveen Auto - your imagination ran wild - it turned out AWESOME!
Look for the Jammer around town over the coming weeks. The posters should be out around town as well. Check out the candidates for this year’s Miss Baldwin. Fifteen are running, the largest group ever.
Lots of preparation for Baldwin’s big weekend. Watch here for more information.
Sauve fired for “gross misconduct”
Long-time Spring Valley school District educator, coach and athletic director Brad Sauve was fired in April from his positions for what the district in a report labeled “gross misconduct.”
A report prepared by the district, which was released on Friday, May 21 in response to an open records request by the Eau Claire-based Leader-Telegram, said Sauve and school nurse Traci Lien engaged in sexual relations in Sauve’s office in the summe rof 2009, according to the report.
The Leader-Telegram reported that Sauve was placed on suspension earlier this year and then fired in April. Lien resigned from her position on March 8.
According to the records prepared by the district, Sauve and Lien met with Middle and High School Principal Gretchen Cipriano on January 18 and told her of their affair. They provided more information in a later meeting.
Sauve said he disarmed the security codes at the Middle/High School and met with Lien two times in the summer of 2009. According to the report, school was not in session at the time and school officials believe the two were the only ones in the building at the time.
Sauve had been employed by the district since 1980. Lien since 2006.
Friday morning crash kills one in Pierce County
A 24 year old man was killed in a two vehicle crash in Pierce County early Friday Morning, May 21.
Andrew J. Lindberg, of River Falls, was driving north on STH 65 between Ellsworth and River Falls when the 1998 Plymouth Neon he was driving crossed the center line and struck an on-coming vehicle. The crash happened just past 4:00 a.m. Lindberg was pronounced dead at the scene.
Two other persons were transported from the scene by ambulance with injuries: Kimberly G. Lindberg, 24, of River Falls, was a passenger in the Neon; Gretchen J. Lange, 44, of Ellsworth was the driver of the second vehicle involved in the crash.
Memorial Day Program
~ May 31~
9 a.m. Short Service, Rifle Salute, and Taps at Woodside Cemetery
9:15 a.m. Short Service, Rifle Salute, and Taps at Peace Lutheran Cemetery
9:30 a.m. Memorial Day Service at Baldwin Cemetery
• Posting of the Colors
• Commander Scott Husby Opening Remarks
• Chaplain’s Prayer by Aage Duch
• National Anthem sung by Kris Hoffman and daughter Aaby Wellens
• History of Memorial Day - Jodi Wolski
• Poem “Freedoms Colors” by the Jr. Auxiliary
• Laying of the Wreath, Legion Auxiliary
• Guest Speaker, Milford Simonds, Vietnam Veteran
• Poem “In Flanders Field” - Mary Simonds
• “God Bless America” sung by Kris and Aaby
• Salute to the Dead by Post 240 Honor Guard
• Taps by Greg Loock
Refreshments will be served at the Legion Hall afterward along with Military Displays by Tom Vandeberg, D-day dioramas by Don Nelson and Gary Hoffman.
News from the Exchanges
Interesting items from
surrounding communities
MONDOVI HERALD-NEWS: A Mondovi Middle School student has been named one of the best wheelchair basketball athletes in his age group in the nation. Mondovi sixth grader Collin Evans was recently named a First Team All-Tournament player on his wheelchair basketball team after the team competed in Denver, Colo., last month. This marks the fourth year Evans has played on the team. Evans is the son of Rob and Dawn Evans of Mondovi, is a member of the Courage Center’s 2009-2010 Rolling Rowdie’s Wheelchair basketball team that participated in the National Wheelchair Basketball Association’s (NWBA) annual basketball tournament April 10-11.
BURNETT COUNTY SENTINEL: Burnett County Sheriff Dean Roland traveled to Washington last week to ask Congress to increase investments in early childhood care and education as an effective approach to reducing crime. Sheriff Roland testified before the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, and Education, the panel with spending authority over the major federally-funded early childhood development programs. Wisconsin Congressman David Obey chairs the committee. “Working in the criminal justice profession has taught me that it’s much easier to teach a boy than to change a man,” Sheriff Roland said. “The research shows that getting kids involved in early learning can cut the risk that they’ll commit crimes as adults and make our communities safer in the long run.”
TRIBUNE PRESS REPORTER (GLENWOOD CITY): One 18-year-old and one 17-year-old accused of shooting and killing three horses in Dunn County last November have waived their right to a preliminary hearing. Brock Flatland, Wheeler, and Trenton Hollister, Dallas, appeared in Dunn County Circuit Court May 11. Judge Rod Smeltzer questioned both young men individually about their desire to waive the preliminary hearing. When Flatland and Hollister said they were willing to do so, Judge Smeltzer said he would use the facts from the criminal complaint to establish probable cause and scheduled an arraignment in the matter on June 29. Both young men face three felony counts of mistreatment of animals and causing death along with one misdemeanor count of intentional mistreating animals. Flatland and Hollister also were charged with five misdemeanor counts of mistreating animals in Barron County in connection with the same incident when five cows were shot.
THE SUN (OSCEOLA): If One Companies developer Scott Goltz has his way, a 10,000 square foot public library will be the centerpiece of a fully reinvigorated block of commercial properties on River Street. In recent months, Goltz and his company, which is currently negotiating with the Osceola Medical Center on a potential purchase of the 70,000 square foot former hospital and L.O. Simenstand Nursing Care Unit building, has met with Osceola Public Library officials to try to entice the library to relocate into the facility. To make that happen, Goltz has floated the idea of selling the easternmost 10,000 square feet of space to the Osceola Public Library for $1. Goltz said the library would be an excellent fit for the type of businesses the company is hoping to attract as tenants in the refurbished building.