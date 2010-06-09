Richard and Genny Range are Parade Marshals

Richard and Genny are not native Baldwinites. But they have made the village their home for the past 21 years and have made important contributions to our community.
Richard was the administrator at the Madison, Minnesota Hospital in 1989 when the Hospital and nursing home there decided to consolidate and at the same time have only one administrator serve both institutions. So he interviewed for the Baldwin Community Memorial Hospital job and was hired here. Genny had worked at the Madison Hospital at the time too, and after the couple relocated to Baldwin she worked first at the Spring Valley Care Center and later as a surgical nurse at Baldwin Area Medical Center as our hospital was later named.
Richard related that it was a good move for them. Madison, Minnesota was shrinking in population, but Baldwin, as part of the Twin Cities metropolitian area, was a growing area.
Genny was born and raised in Story City, Iowa and lived there until the third grade when her family relocated to Fairmont, Minn. where she graduated from high school. She attended nursing school at Abbott Hospital in Minneapolis and worked there for a year after she received her RN degree.
Richard was raised in Fairmont, and then attended Augustana College, in Sioux Falls, South Dakota where he received his teaching degree. The two were married after Genny graduated from nursing school and moved to Madison where Richard got a job teaching seventh grade life sciences, seventh, eighth and ninth grade phy ed and ninth grade health. Genny worked first at Madison Lutheran Home and then at Madison Hospital from 1966 to 1989.
While Richard was teaching, the administrator at Madison Hospital told him that he should take up hospital administration and he went to graduate school at the University of Minnesota where he received his degree in 1971. He was at the Madison Hospital until he came to Baldwin in 1989.
While the administrator of BAMC, there were two additions to the facility. The clinic-hospital relationship was changed. Originally, the clinic was run by Ramsey Medical Center, now Regions Medical Center. Now Regions doesn’t run the clinic but many of the same providers are still present.
The Ranges both retired from Baldwin Area Medical Center in 2007 and since then have spent three to four months each winter in Arizona with seven or eight other couples they knew in Madison and not far from where a number of Baldwin couples spend the winter.
In the summertime the Ranges enjoy spending time in their motorhome at a campground at Clear Lake, Minnesota.
Genny enjoys reading, antiquing and going to garage sales, quilting and of course seeing her grandchildren. Richard likes to tinker in his shop with wood projects but says he needs more equipment for serious work. He refinishes furniture, assembles model planes and boats and likes to travel. He also enjoys attending athletic events. Richard also serves as the Economic Development Director for Baldwin.
The Ranges have three children, only one of which, their youngest, Pete went to school at B-W. He graduated with the class of 1991. He is married to Sara and lives at St. Michael, Minn. where he is a stay at home dad to their twin boys Jacob and Jackson, four, and daughter Madison, three. Sara is employed by Travelers Insurance.
Dawn is their eldest child. She is married to Claire Austin and they live in Red Wing, Minn. and both teach. They have three children: Daniel 20, Mike 18 and Aaron 12.
Daughter Pamela is married to Paul Traina who is a lawyer. They live in Stevenson Ranch, Calif. and enjoy following their daughters in their gymnastic pursuits. Their daughters are Morgan 17, Kacie 15 and Samantha 11. Morgan participated in the National Junior Olympics competition in Texas.
Richard’s parents Melvin and Rosemary Range live in Burnsville, Minn. Genny’s mother Ethel Omvig, who is 94, lives in Fairmont.
So loosen up those elbows and practice your wave and join with Richard and Genny’s relatives in giving them a hearty wave on Saturday.
June Bug Days celebration is June 10 - 13
June Bug Days is here! The festivities start off Thursday when the Blackhawk Hockey Brat Stand opens at 10 a.m. each day Thursday through Sunday. Spectrum Carnival opens at 5 p.m. as well as a Community BBQ at the American Legion (free will donations will be accepted). The Fire Departments Kickball tournament starts at 6. Tokyo Bushmen play from 5 to 6 and TC Cats from 7 to 10:30.
Friday is full of events. Pick up some bargains at the community garage sales from 8 to 4 p.m. The BAMC Hospital Auxiliary Luncheon is 11 to 1 at the American Legion. The carnival opens at 3 p.m. Baldwin Ambulance will host a Spaghetti Feed at the American Legion from 4 to 7 (free will donation). The Chamber Burger stand is open 4 to 8 p.m. and throughout the weekend. Kid’s Night by Pure Energy Entertainment begins at 5 p.m. at Mill Pond Park. There will also be pony and train rides. The Tractor Pull starts at 5:30 p.m. Business Team Dodgeball is 6 to 9 at the United Civic Center. Sweet Siren will play from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Saturday’s events start early with the 10K run at 7 a.m. and the 5K run/walk at 8:15 and the slow pitch softball tournament begins. The carnival opens at 11 a.m. Fantasy Coral Petting Zoo and Pony Rides will run from noon to 5 p.m. The ATV/Mini Rod Pull starts at 5.
The Miss Baldwin Queen’s Pageant will be held at 7 p.m. at the High School Auditorium Fireworks start at dusk, sponsored and displayed by Fireworks Outlet, Fireworks City and the Village of Baldwin, and Pop Rocks will perform from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Sunday features a Pancake Breakfast from 7 to 11 a.m. at the American Legion (Free will offering). The Slow Pitch tournament continues. From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wynveen Auto Body is sponsoring at Car Show as well as Rockman DJ Music.
June Bibeau to retire
After a total of 34 years working at First Bank of Baldwin (formerly First National Bank of Baldwin) June Bibeau is calling it quits and is planning to retire.
In her 32 years of full time employment and two years of part time work at the bank, “I worked for Louie, I worked for Dale and I worked for Jon,” said Bibeau. “That’s a really long time.”
In her retirement, she said “I get to quilt, I get to volunteer and work in the church up there.” The Bibeaus have moved to Birchwood and she has been communting to work recently. She added that she hopes to stay involved with some aspects of the Bank.
“We didn’t have computers when I started,” said June. “We had to balance the bank by hand. We still do somewhat but it’s easier now.”
Bibeau is a personal banker which involves consumer loans, student loans, opening accounts and planning trips. “Pretty much anything for individual customers,” she said . Prior to being a personal banker she did consumer lending and marketing for about 20 years. She started her bank career in bookkeeping and even did a stint as a teller for awhile.
“I like my job,” said June. “I enjoy people. That’s why I’ll stay involved.”
She will be honored for her years of service on Thursday, June 10 with an open house including refreshments at the Bank.
St. Croix Valley PRCA Rodeo June 18-19
The 2010 St. Croix Valley PRCA Rodeo will be held June 18 and 19.
The Rodeo will be held at the Fairplex in Glenwood City, home of the St. Croix County Fair. Bob Barnes, a member of the Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame, and the Barnes family are the rodeo producers. They have been entertaining Rodeo fans across America for 60 years. Many of their broncs and bulls have competed at the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas. Professional cowboys and cowgirls will compete in seven timed and rough stock rodeo events including tiedown roping, saddle bronc riding, steer wrestling, bareback bronc riding, bull riding, barrel racing and team roping.
As one of the earliest sports in America, Rodeo relies on a person’s athletic ability to ride a bucking animal as well as roping and horsemanship skills. Local professional bull riders, Dean “Brunky” Brunkhorst and Jesse Krier sum up Rodeo as a great way for people to experience western lifestyle, and a unique sport that has remained unchanged for generations. For these two experienced cowboys the Rodeo has given them the opportunity to pursue their dream.
Meet the 2010 St. Croix Valley Rodeo Queen, Alexa Hoffman who along with Amanda Breitenfeldt, Miss Rodeo Wisconsin, will be attending both Friday and Saturday performances. These young women have a passion for Rodeo, and are dedicated to promoting and representing the sport. According to Alexa “ watching top caliber cowboys and cow girls compete on high quality stock makes Rodeo an exciting sport for spectators and contenders alike”.
Sign your junior wrangler up for Muttin Bustin’ both Friday and Saturday evenings. Children age 5 as of January 1st, and weighing less than 55 pounds can sign up at the rodeo, entries close at 6:30 p.m. Ten lucky riders will be drawn by lot to get the opportunity to ride sheep as part of the Rodeo. According to Rebecca Peterson, Glenwood City & Nicolas Cork New Richmond, 2009 winners, “Muttin Bustin is an awesome experience” – Becca summed up her ride “the sheep bucked and I stayed on” as being a truly memorable experience! Thanks to Bernard’s Chrysler Dodge Jeep and other local sponsors, all participants are winners!!
New this year, try your luck riding Cletus the Mechanical Bull and sign up to win a fabulous hand made, rodeo theme quilt, one to be given away each evening.
Friday, June 18 is Military Night as we recognize all past and present members of the armed forces. Individuals with a military ID or a membership card from the American Legion or VFW will receive a $2.00 discount on gate admission. Friday at 7 p.m., American Legion Post 80 Honor Guard of New Richmond Wisconsin will open the Rodeo in an Honor Ceremony that includes presenting and posting the colors, paying tribute to fallen soldiers, and acknowledging veterans from each branch of the military. Stay for the Hillbilly Mafia band immediately following Friday’s rodeo, and dance to your favorite classic and current county music. The Hillbilly Mafia is an experienced five-member band that has performed with national acts across the United States and abroad.
Saturday, June 19 is Family Night with activities beginning at 4 p.m. Attractions include Fantasy Corral along with Nickel, Boot & Calf Scrambles. The Corral will be an educational and engaging experience featuring a petting zoo of 15 different species of exotic animals ranging from buffaloes to camels depending on availability as well as pony rides provided for a charge. The Scrambles, great fun for junior wranglers, start at 4:30 p.m. Be sure to stay for the awesome professional fireworks display at 10 p.m., immediately following the rodeo performance.
Save $3 per rodeo ticket by purchasing in advance at Ormson’s Super Valu, Countryside Cooperative, and Hiawatha National Bank in Glenwood City, Angel’s Pet World in Hudson, Herdsman Feeds in Connorsville, Farm and Home in New Richmond, Mix 105 in Amery and at your local Dodge Chrysler Jeep Dealers: Bernards – New Richmond, Gilberts – Sand Creek: Luther – Hudson, Trail -Menomonie, or online at www.stcroixcofair.com. Adult admission at the gate is $13.00, $9.00 for children (5-12) and free for children under five years of age.