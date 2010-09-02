Nathan Franey Eagle project completed at Greenfield

Those who helped build a fence for Nathan Franey’s Eagle Scout project include, in the front row: Nathan, Cody Eggen and Andy Ruzicka. In back is Mike Eggen. Others not in the picture include: Nathan’s dad David, who supplied the picture, Nathan’s cousin Andy Franey and his uncle Bill Franey.
Nathan Franey has more than enough merit badges for Eagle Scout rank in the Boy Scouts of America. And he recently completed his Eagle project to make the Eagle Court the only remaining hurdle for the achievement of that rank.
The project is a fence at Greenfield Elementary School in Baldwin along the west side of the school that keeps school children on the sidewalk and in the process helps prevent erosion and maybe an injury to a child. The fence is 70 feet long.
For the project Nathan raised $425 to purchase building materials. Money was donated to his cause by First Bank of Baldwin, WESTConsin Credit Union, O’Connell Funeral Home, Betty VanSomeren and St. Croix Electric.
Helping out with the project were Nathan’s dad David, Cody and Mike Eggen, Nathan’s cousins Andy Ruzicka and Andy Franey, his uncle Bill Franey and Dewy Ullom for supplying a power auger for drilling the holes to install the fence posts.
The project took a total of eight hours to build.
Nathan is the son of David and Lynn Franey. He is 14 years old and will be a freshman this coming year at Baldwin-Woodville High School. He is a senior patrol leader in Troop 110. His Scoutmaster is Pastor Keith Anderson.
Baldwin Area EMS head suspended
Craig Nelson, Baldwin Area Emergency Medical Services chief, has been suspended from his position for two to four weeks with pay, according to Baldwin Village President Don McGee. President McGee said the action took place at a special village board meeting held in closed session on Wednesday, August 25.
McGee said the suspension was imposed by a 7-0 vote of the village board and was “for not following instructions.” He added that the village board and Baldwin Area EMS “are looking for ways to work together better and improve the Baldwin Area EMS.”
In the absence of Nelson, Brandon Lyksett will be the acting chief of the Baldwin Area EMS.
J&C Trucking earns tax credit with relocation to Baldwin
Baldwin I-94 Business Park gets first company
Community leaders, village officials, and the general contractor joined Cindy and J.R. Haley (second and third from the left) for a ceremonial groundbreaking to mark the start of construction on the J&C Trucking of Baldwin, Inc. facility in the Baldwin I-94 Business Park.
J&C Trucking will relocate to Baldwin from Forest Lake, Minnesota later this year.
The announcement came on Wednesday, August 25 during a program in Baldwin that included Aaron Olver, the state’s Secretary of Commerce. Secretary Olver awarded J&C Trucking state tax credits totaling $99,000 to assist with its relocation.
To earn the tax credits, J&C Trucking will construct a 9,100 square foot facility in the Baldwin I-94 Business Park, create 19 new positions, and transfer another 31 to Wisconsin. The total project cost is estimated at nearly $678,000. The Village of Baldwin has also offered TIF incentives to the company.
J&C Trucking was established in 1986 and Cindy Haley serves as president. She operates the business with her husband J.R. The company specializes in pneumatic tanks and hauling fly ash and cement to cement contractors. It also hauls silica sand for the natural gas drilling industry. The Haleys will incorporate their business in Wisconsin as J&C Trucking of Baldwin, Inc.
The new facility for J&C Trucking will be the first one constructed in the Baldwin I-94 Business Park. The park is owned by the Village of Baldwin and is strategically located along Interstate 94—just east of U.S. Highway 63. The park is included in a Tax Incremental Financing (TIF) district that was created by the village board. To assist J&C Trucking, the village approved the sale of a three acre lot at a discounted price. The village will collect J&C’s property tax payments, known as the tax increments, to recover the discounted sale price and the cost of improvements to the site.
Following Secretary Olver’s tax credit presentation, numerous community leaders and village officials joined the Haleys in a ceremonial groundbreaking to mark the start of construction. Durand Builders Service (Durand, Wisconsin) is the general contractor. Roger Humphrey, a licensed real estate agent and a principal with Humphrey Engineering, assisted with J&C’s site search. Humphrey was the buyer’s agent.
Annual Business Showcase/Chili Cook-off is Sept. 18
The Baldwin-Woodville Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau 4th Annual Business Showcase/Chili Cook-Off will be held Saturday, September 18 from 1 to 7 p.m. at Bailey Park.
This year’s festivities include: the infamous “Chili Cook-Off” (samples of all entries and ballots will be available to the public for judging); Kids’ Hot Dog Eating Contest sponsored by WESTconsin Credit Union); Adults’ Hot Dog Eating Contest (sponsored by Nilssen’s SuperValu); and our newest competition, Team Bed Races (sponsored by BAMC).
As in the past, local businesses will staff information/vendor booths and will prepare chili entries with the hope of taking the trophy from last year’s winner, OEM. Hot dogs, beer and pop will also be available for purchase.
At 7 p.m. the Friends of the Library will host a free outdoor showing of the movie “How To Train Your Dragon.” For more information, please call the Chamber office at 715-684-2221.
News from the Exchanges
Interesting items from
surrounding communities
THE SUN (OSCEOLA): No mother would ever hope to recognize an anniversary like the one Candace Hier acknowledged last week. A year ago last Saturday, Hier’s daughter, Rose Marie Bly, then 21, of rural St. Croix Falls, disappeared unexpectedly, leaving few clues as to her whereabouts. According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, on that evening Bly reportedly told her husband, Christopher Larson, that she was going to meet a cousin at a tavern in nearby Cushing, about five miles from their home. Bly never arrived and was never heard from again. Her cousin said Bly had not made plans to meet up with her and she never saw her that night. The following Wednesday, Bly’s car, a white 2001 Pontiac Grand Prix, showed up in a Grantsburg municipal parking lot. No one reportedly saw how the car got there. Since that day, neither Bly’s family nor the sheriff’s department has given up the hope of finding out where Bly went, what happened to her. “We haven’t heard or seen anything,” Hier said. “They’re still working on it. We know of no promising leads.” Polk County Sheriff Tim Moore said the investigation into Bly’s disappearance has been extensive, yet inconclusive.
AMERY FREE PRESS: A Polk county sheriff’s department answered a call to a fight on 45th Ave. near Amery, on Friday, August 21. Upon arrival, several individuals met the deputy, including William A. Vierkandt, 28, Amery. There was an adult male lying on the ground, later identified as Andrew P. Butzler, 28. Vierkandt stated he had gotten into a fight with Butzler. Vierkandt had obvious cuts and scratches to his face, there was blood on his face, hands and chest and he smelled strongly of alcohol. Viekandt stated he did not know what led to the fight, stating that Butzler had hit him and he could not remember the rest. His PBT registered at .25. Witnesses stated that Butzler struck Vierkandt before the two started to fight. Butzler, who was being treated by EMS for serious facial injuries - a left eye that was swollen shut, noticeable cuts and scrapes to his face and a large mass on the left side of his face near his jaw line. Butzler was not very cooperative during questioning. He thought he was in Dresser and stated multiple times that he did not know where he was. Butzler was very intoxicated and was transported to the hospital for treatment of injuries. Viekandt was arrested and charged with substantial battery.
PIERCE COUNTY HERALD: A Pierce County teenager is being investigated for animal cruelty charges after allegedly shooting a hog and four piglets August 14, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department. According to the police report, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Dispatch received a phone call that morning from a neighbor who was running past the house stating he heard gunshots and the sounds of pigs screaming. Upon arrival, deputies found the animals’ owner along with the dead pigs on the side of the road. The animals included a 400-pound sow and four baby pigs. The report states the teenager admitted to shooting the pigs, stating he did so after the pigs were causing damage and chasing the family’s pet dog. The animals’ owner reported the pigs, missing the day before and said he attempted to tell other neighbors, including the family of the teenager. The owner also said some of the other piglets he owns appeared to be grazed by bullets, but the wounds were nothing serious. Sheriff’s Lieutenant Dennis Sorenson said last week the case will be forwarded to the Pierce County District Attorney’s Office for possible charges.
RIVER FALLS JOURNAL: A 32-year-old man who claimed to be living out of a van has been charged with invasion of privacy and disorderly conduct. According to a Pierce County criminal complaint, River Falls police picked up Toby A. Hoveland for peeking through an apartment window on the night of July 18 at 1071 E. Cascade Ave. Four tenants, three of them women, live at the address where Hoveland was found. The apartment building houses mostly university students. Police were called there on the night of the 18th because of a “suspicious male peeking into windows.” Officers converged quietly. One saw the suspect looking into a window with a light on inside. The officer shined a flashlight and asked what he was doing. The man, wearing a black baseball hat and black hooded sweatshirt, said he was doing nothing. He turned and walked in the opposite direction but was met by another officer and detained. The suspect was described as smelling of marijuana smoke. During a pat-down search of Hoveland, officers say they found a video camera, bottle of personal lubricant and prostate stimulator.