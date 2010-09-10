Friday, September 10, 2010
B-W FFA receives awards
The Baldwin-Woodville FFA Chapter as well as one of its members received awards at the Wisconsin FFA convention held in June in Madison at the Alliant Energy Center.
Elizabeth DeVries, daughter of Wijbe and Gooitske Dijkstra received the Three Star Leader Award. The Three Star Leader Award recognizes a selected FFA member from a local chapter for being actively involved in chapter activities in Student Development, Chapter Development and Community Development. Three Star Leaders received a pin and certificate sponsored by the Wisconsin FFA Alumni.
Other B-W FFA Chapter members who attended the State FFA convention, above, seated, left to right were Cody Zimmerman and Colette Auld. In the back, from left, are B-W FFA advisor Mrs. Kamm, Cyrus Elliott and DeVries.
The B-W Chapter was in fifth place for the Chapter Membership Recruitment Award. The first place Chapter was Adams-Friendship, followed by Lincoln-A.C.H.M., Waupaca, Badger and B-W.
B-W was also the section two winner in the Membership Award, which recognizes chapters whose membership increased from one year to the next. The top Chapter was Pulaski with an increase of 124 members. B-W’s membership increased by 42 members. That was the largest percentage increase of any Chapter with an increase of 175% and was third in the increase in numbers of members.
Finally, Baldwin-Woodville was a winner of a P.R.I.D.E. Award which is designed to increase membership participating by encouraging chapters to continually recruit and retain members in hopes that every chapter would increase by 10 members each year. P.R.I.D.E. stands for Promote, Recruit, Inspire, Develop, and Educate.
In addition to Baldwin-Woodville receiving a P.R.I.D.E. award, the following chapters also received one: Adams-Friendship, Badger, Beaver Dam, Berlin, Bloomer, Brookwood, Campellsport, Cashton, Clayton, Clinton, Clintonville, DeForest, East Troy, Elkhorn, Elk Mound, Elmwood, Fall Creek, Fort Atkinson, Freedom, Gilman, Glenwood City, Green Bay-Preble, Greenwood, Kewaunee, LaFarge, Lake Mills, Lincoln-ACHM, Lodi, Lomira, Luck, Mauston, Oconto Falls, Oregon, Parkview, Pardeeville, Pulaski, Randolph-Cambria-Friesland, Random Lake, Sevastopol, Shullsburg, Slinger, Stanley-Boyd, Unity, Waterloo, Waunakee, Waupun, Wausau and Wisconsin Dells.
The Wisconsin Association of FFA is a leading student organization due to the efforts of more than 17,000 students across the state. With a focus on premier leadership, personal growth and career success, students’ FFA activities complement agricultural classroom instruction by giving them an opportunity to apply their skills and knowledge while gaining real-world experience. These activities are dependent on donor funding through the Wisconsin FFA Foundation. For more information about Wisconsin FFA and the Wisconsin FFA Foundation, visit www.wisconsinffa.org or www.wisconsinffafoundation.org.
Local youth spends part of summer in Africa
Abby is pictured surrounded by the children at the Orphan feed. She taught them the fun of playing a guitar.
While many area young people were spending time by the pool, hanging out with friends, or in front of video games, one local pre-teen chose to join a Mission Team in Kenya, East Africa. Abby Hanson, daughter of Pastor John and Julie Hanson of Baldwin joined the local mission team from Peace Lutheran and traveled half way around the world to work with their ministry, His Arms Children’s Project in Kenya. Local residents that also made up the team were Abby’s father Pastor John Hanson, Laura Hanson, Brenda Cronk, Eunice Hop and Nancy Rowe. The team also included four women from Michigan who met up with the crew in Maseno.
While in Kenya, Abby was able to visit several schools and speak to the students about some of the differences of Kenya and Wisconsin. They were especially intrigued to hear of the four seasons we enjoy. Maseno lies on the equator, so their weather varies very little. Abby had pictures representing our seasons that helped the students better understand.
Abby also helped the team volunteer with Orphan Feeds where on a given Saturday, up to thousands of children are fed in 15 area churches. While the volunteers cooked the large pots of beans and corn, the team played games with the children, did some crafts, and basically just helped them have some fun. When it was time to eat, Abby helped distribute the food to the children. This might have been the only protein meal some of the orphans would receive for the whole week.
When Abby was asked recently about the impact of the trip, she responded, “The highlight of my trip would have to be going to that special needs school and seeing their faces light up when they got a plastic spider ring and a bandana! It truly just made me smile. I want others to know that there really are people suffering over there and that they need our help and our love. I also just wanted to say that when you’re over there you can really see God working though us with just a smile and a habari (hello).”
When Pastor John was asked about his feelings about the trip, he responded, “I
have been very impressed with the impact we have made on the community around Maseno due to the Orphan Program and our sharing resources of water, solar ovens, craft ideas, seeds, meds, and school sponsorship. To have seen the transformation of homes without any animals - to seeing goats and chickens running around was a further proof of this ministry's impact.
“I think Abby had her life changed - and - many of her friends have witnessed a change as well. Their shared experiences - in Abby's travel - and in the support given by her friends - have been the source of numerous conversations... encouraging these youth to think beyond themselves, to the care and support of others.
“I knew there would be a risk to bringing my daughter out of the country. But, not much more of a risk than if I took her into the wilderness or even some regions of our country. The energy she expended to finish her goal of ‘going to Kenya with dad’ has made her into a stronger student - even as a Christian with a stronger faith.
To this end, I am forever grateful.”
The team did visit many of the orphans that are now sponsored in the His Arms Orphan Program that Peace Lutheran volunteers help coordinate. Currently 37 children that are orphaned and in severe need in rural Maseno, Kenya are matched with sponsor in the US who change the child’s life, by sharing just $20 per month for the child’s care. The program also sees that US volunteers who wish to donate the cost of a goat for $40, a chicken for $9, a malaria net for $7, or a mattress for $25 is given out to the extreme poor as well. The team could visually see the difference in the communities these gifts were making.
The team coordinator, Nancy Rowe, said since their return, the Peace team has also set up a project to help see that the children get to go to school. A $25 one time gift can help a needy child go to primary school for a year. The team also believes that education is a key to seeing extreme poverty come to an end.
If you want to get more information about the trip, feel free to contact Peace Lutheran’s office at 684-2770. Or if you wish to sponsor a child, or donate to one of the other projects listed in this article, you may see www.hisarmskenya.org. You may also contact the church office for further information about the projects.
News from the Exchanges
Interesting items from
surrounding communities
TRIBUNE PRESS REPORTER (GLENWOOD CITY): Another court hearing for two 18-year-olds accused of shooting and killing three horses in Dunn County last November has been scheduled for October 29. Trenton Hollister of Dallas and Brock Flatland of Wheeler appeared in Dunn County Circuit Court August 27 for a pre-trial hearing. Dunn County District Attorney James Peterson told the Honorable Judge Rod Smeltzer that a plea agreement had not yet been reached and that the case was not resolved. Hollister and Flatland are charged with three felony counts of mistreating animals and causing death along with one misdemeanor count of intentionally mistreating animals. Flatland and Hollister also were charge with five misdemeanor counts of mistreating animals in Barron County in connection with the same incident when five cows were shot. The young men pleaded guilty in Barron County Circuit Court March 15 and were sentenced to three years of probation, 30 days in jail, and 25 hours of community service. The jail sentence is to be served ten days at a time for the next three years.
HUDSON STAR OBSERVER: Duro Bag Manufacturing Company announced last week that it will close its Hudson facility in mid-October and lay off 63 workers. But Tim Young, the parent company’s vice president of human services, said Thursday that moving won’t be a workable alternative for all the Hudson employees. He said Duro will offer assistance for those who don’t want to or can’t move. “We know that relocation is not appropriate for everybody,” said Young, “so we are also working with representatives from the state of Wisconsin and outside professional consultants to provide job search assistance to those who are not interested in transfer.” He said Duro is encouraging workers to consider a transfer and will provide relocation assistance to those who choose to move. The company is offering severance, benefit continuation and other assistance to those who stay in the Hudson area.
RIVER FALLS JOURNAL: River Falls voters may see a referendum question about medical marijuana on the ballot when they step into the election booth in November. City Council Member Bob Hughes filed with the city clerk’s office Wednesday, August 25, a petition for direct legislation bearing 800-plus signatures. The question petitioners want added to the ballot: Should the Wisconsin Legislature enact legislation allowing residents with debilitating medical conditions to acquire and possess marijuana for medical purposes if supported by their physician?” City Clerk Lu Ann Hecht confirmed that Hughes had submitted the petition a few days before the deadline and had the required number of signatures. She has forwarded the petition to the city attorney for interpretation. He’ll determine if it warrants a direct-legislation referendum or an advisory referendum. After that is determined, the City Council will decide whether to add the question to the ballot.
CENTRAL ST. CROIX NEWS: There will be a Public Information Meeting next Wednesday, September 8 at 7 p.m. at the Roberts Park Building (312 N. Park Street) featuring a presentation by the Salvation Army regarding the Transitional Living Facility that will be located in Warren Township at 881 Hwy. 65, according to the Roberts Village Clerk Doreen Kruschke. At last month’s Warren Town Board meeting, the board heard from Ann Cartman, Department of Corrections, that the individuals would be electronically monitored, and sex offenders will not be placed in the facility. The Salvation Army is planning to rent 881 Highway 65 for a four-bed transition house facility. They notified local law enforcement and requested a town of Warren board member to serve on the advisory committee. Bruce Elliot offered to join the advisory board.
NEW RICHMOND NEWS: One of the nation’s best community colleges is right here in western Wisconsin. Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College has again cracked the Top 10 in study by Washington Monthly magazine ranking the nation’s two-year colleges. Chippewa Valley Technical College in Eau Claire was ranked 10th, WITC’s four campuses, including New Richmond’s campus, were ranked as the seventh best two-year college in the magazine’s first study in 2007. For the 2010 ranking, the school moved up a notch. “We’re pretty proud of that fact,” said Joe Huftel, campus administrator in New Richmond. “It’s a pretty good indication of how we’re performing.” The ranking is based on a satisfaction survey filled out by students at each institution, graduate rates and other indicators. Huftel said the high ranking shows that students who attend WITC are pretty happy with the education they are receiving.