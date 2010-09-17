Proclamation read for Poet Laureate

A large group of family and friends gathered at the Baldwin Village Board meeting last Wednesday night for the proclamation of Marie Bosman as the village’s “Poet Laureate.” After the proclamation was read by Village President Don McGee, Bosman read a poem she created for the occasion. As poet laureate she will celebrate living in Baldwin and commemorate special events with poems. The proclamation states that “the Poet Laureate will celebrate the quality of life and work in Baldwin….”
Armagost gets six years in prison
James L. Armagost, 46, former youth sports coach from Hammond, who admitted to sexually assaulting a former player was sentenced last Thursday in St. Croix County Court. Judge Edward Vlack doubled the prison term recommended by assistant district Attorney Frank Collins and sentenced Armagost to six years in prison. He was also placed on eight years extended supervision with conditions of his release including: no unauthorized contact with juvenile females, no participation in programs involving children, psychological and sex offender evaluation and treatment and court costs.
Armagost’s wife filed for divorce soon after he was charged. The divorce was finalized later in the same day as his sentencing, also by Judge Vlack.
The court records said Armagost sexually assaulted a teenage girl several times during a seven-month time span in 2009. He sent numerous emails to the 15-year-old girl, between February 1 and August 31, 2009, expressing his love and romantic interests in her as well as his intention to meet with her alone. The girl said she met with Armagost about 50 times at his home and on secluded roads where he sexually assaulted her.
St. Croix County reports 5th traffic fatality of 2010
On Saturday, September 4 at 6:41 p.m. the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office responded to a one vehicle crash on 205th Ave. 1/4 mile east of 80th St. in the Town of Star Prairie.
Tony S. Bushinger, 38, of Somerset was traveling east on 205th Ave. in a 2002 Chevrolet Suburban when he lost control and entered the south ditch. The vehicle rolled and came to rest in the south ditch on its roof. Bushinger was ejected and was partially underneath the Suburban. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the St. Croix County Medical Examiner’s Office. He was not wearing his seatbelt.
Assisting at the scene was New Richmond Fire, EMS and Rescue along with Star Prairie First Responders. The crash remains under investigation by the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office.
This is the fifth traffic fatality of 2010 in St. Croix County.
Alumni invited to B-W’s homecoming
All community members are invited to help celebrate the golden anniversary of the consolidation of the Baldwin and Woodville schools.
The formal celebration will be Friday, September 24 as part of homecoming.
The celebration of homecoming will take place all week at B-W High School. But for members of the public, especially alumni of Baldwin-Woodville schools, there will be a special celebration Friday prior to the football game against Durand. A tent will be set up and a food stand will be available at which people can purchase hamburgers and bratwurst and the fixings.
Also available will be crazy hair, bling string, face painting and all sorts of Blackhawk clothing and fan items for sale.
Prior to kickoff this year’s court candidates and past royalty of B-W homecoming celebrations will be introduced.
Following the football game the Homecoming dance and coronation will be held in the tent set up adjacent to King Field. Members of the public are invited to stay for the activities free of charge. In addition to the dance and coronation, there will be a bonfire, ‘smores, music and games.
News from the Exchanges
Interesting items from
surrounding communities
SUN-ARGUS: When the 43rd Annual Lions Club Dam Days celebration gets underway on September 17, visitors and local residents will be treated to something new. Dam Day goers will have an opportunity to be a little kinder to this beautiful valley that so many people call home. This year, the Zero Waste plan, with the help of Rob Peterson and the Spring Valley Lions Club, will be a part of the community celebration, Zero Waste encourages recycling and composting. New products can be efficiently produced through this plan and the amount of trash being sent to landfills can be significantly reduced. Last summer, Peterson attended the St. Croix Falls Autumn Festival where Zero Waste was the requirement for all food vendors meaning that all service ware had to be either recyclable or compostable. In December, Peterson shared what he learned about the program with the Village Board. “By demonstrating how Zero Waste works at Dam Days,” he said, “residents will be able to see how this can help them as the village to save money. It will help to make Spring Valley a more thoughtful, strategic, and more sustainable community,” he told the Board.
RIVER FALLS JOURNAL: The American Legion of River Falls, Fletcher-Pechacek Post 121, begins hosting twice-monthly bingo games 7 p.m. Friday, October 1. Ed Miller explained by saying, “Our chicken fries have not been sustaining the programs we support.” Miller, one of the main organizers of the effort said Legion members brainstormed other ways to bring in revenue. When the idea of bingo came up, the group started checking with other groups who’d hosted the game. They talked to the Elks in Chippewa Falls and the Legion in Eau Claire, then visited those places to see how everything works. “They’re running very successful programs,” Miller said. The local Legion contacted the state and asked about licensing. Wisconsin advised them to start with a six-month license, which cost the organization $245. Miller said the licensing costs $20 per night bingo is played plus a $5 filing fee. He says all the bingo proceeds will go to support the Legion and the causes it supports. “We decided we’d try it for six months and see what happens,” said Miller. The Legion maintains an Honor Guard that attends funerals, parades and holiday celebrations plus supports Legion baseball, Boy Scouts, scholarships, awards and student contests, veterans and deployed service members, Children’s Miracle Network the auxiliary and more.
NEW RICHMOND NEWS: To borrow or not to borrow, that is the question facing the New Richmond City Council. At a special strategic planning meeting Thursday, the city’s financial advisor Sean Lentz with Ehlers and Associates Inc. began the night by providing a comprehensive overview of New Richmond’s financial position. Mayor Fred Horne had previously indicated that he was uncomfortable with the community’s level of debt and wondered if future borrowing should be put off until the financial picture improves. He pointed out that New Richmond’s total debt is more than Hudson’s and River Falls’ debt combined. Horne scheduled the strategic planning meeting aimed at establishing a five-year capital improvement plan for the city. The council never got around to talking about the details of a possible plan. Instead, the discussion centered around debt. The city’s debt limit stands at $29.9 million for 2011 and current debts totaled $23.2 million. Horne has suggested that the city is too close to its limit. Lentz verified that the city’s finances were much rosier four or five years ago, when the community was growing and taxes collected were rising.